Former India Under-19 player and U19 ICC World Cup Winner, Smit Patel, slammed his maiden One-Day International (ODI) hundred for the United States of America during the ongoing USA vs CAN ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 Match at Florida. Patel, who won the ICC U19 World Cup 2012 with India, moved base to the USA in 2021, having played domestic cricket for Baroda, Goa, and Gujarat. The 32-year-old slammed his maiden ODI ton off 110 balls and remained unbeaten on 152*, which is the second-highest individual score in ICC CWC League 2 history. The United States of America went on to win the encounter emphatic 169-run margin against Canada. Brandon McMullen Goes Past Sachin Tendulkar, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni as He Completes 1000 Runs in ODIs, Achieves Feat During Scotland vs UAE ICC CWC League 2 Match.

Smit Patel Slams Maiden ODI Ton For USA

Smit with a century to savour 😎 The American’s brilliant innings formed the backbone of USA's rampant attack as he went on to score a mammoth 152* runs, the second highest individual score in #CWCLeagueTwo history 🤩 Watch Canada’s chase up next, LIVE on FanCode 📱#USAvCAN pic.twitter.com/ixJIa4FDe0 — FanCode (@FanCode) May 17, 2025

