On a day when the iconic Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 got underway, Indian speedster Umran Malik was seen in a different avatar as he visited the Kolkata Book Fair. The pacer has been a key figure in India’s ODI and T20I squads and have had some memorable performance for the Men in Blue this year in the home series wins over Sri Lanka and New Zealand. As he prepares to compete in the ODIs against Australia and then the IPL later on, Malik made an appearance at the Kolkata Book Fair. KS Bharat Stumping Video: Watch Debutant Wicketkeeper Affect his First Dismissal in IND vs AUS Nagpur Test.

Umran Malik at Dalhousie Club Function:

The paceman, dressed in a yellow T-shirt and sporting sunglasses, appeared at the ground where the book fair was taking place. As per a report in ABP, a huge rush of people wanted to catch a glimpse of the young pacer. Personal security guards reportedly escorted Malik to a certain stall at the book fair. He later took up the microphone and greeted the crowd. Malik then attended a program at the Dalhousie Club. He was also announced as the brand ambassador for a broadband network.

The pacer recently became the fastest Indian bowler by clocking 156 kph during an ODI against Sri Lanka earlier this year. With this being a World Cup year, all eyes would be on the young fast bowler who will be looking to make it to the squad for the marquee tournament.

