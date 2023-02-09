KS Bharat pulled off a spectacular stumping to dismiss a well-set Marnus Labuschagne off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling during Day 1 of India vs Australia 1st Test in Nagpur. The wicket-keeper, making his debut, took off the stumps in a jiffy after Labuschagne had left his crease to drive a ball that had spun. And he was elated after having completed the stumping, which was his first official dismissal in international cricket. David Warner Dismissal Video: Watch Mohammed Shami Castle Australian Opener During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

Watch KS Bharat's Stumping Video Here:

