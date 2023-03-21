The last league stage match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) will be played between Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) and UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) on March 21 (Tuesday) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The match will commence at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction UP-W vs DC-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: DC-W Reach Top Spot After Defeating MI-W.

Both the teams have already qualified for the Play-offs of the TATA WPL 2023. However, Delhi Capitals moved a step further and defeated Mumbai Indians on Monday to seal the top spot of the points table. Meg Lanning-led side will now eye to clinch the upcoming fixture against UP Warriorz as well, with a boosting run-rate to end as table winners and qualify for the summit clash of the inaugural season directly. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz had an exceptional game against Gujarat Giants on Monday to confirm their berth in the top three. While chasing an above-par total of 181 runs, Tahlia Mcgrath and Grace Harris almost winded-up the match in the middle with their hefty knocks, whereas, Sophie Ecclestone brought the winning runs to guide the team to historic Play-offs of the TATA WPL 2023. Both the teams have winning momentum on their side and a complete high-voltage clash is anticipated on Tuesday.

UP-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Alyssa Healy (UPW-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. WPL 2023 Orange Cap List Updated: Harleen Deol Breaks Into Top Five, Meg Lanning Remains Highest Run-Getter.

UP-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Shafali Verma (DC-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Tahlia Mcgrath (UPW-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

UP-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Marizanne Kapp (DC-W), Alice Capsey (DC-W), Grace Harris (UPW-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) could be our All-rounders.

UP-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Shikha Pandey (DC-W), Tara Norris (DC-W), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (UPW-W) could form the bowling attack.

UP-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Alyssa Healy (UPW-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Tahlia Mcgrath (UPW-W), Marizanne Kapp (DC-W), Alice Capsey (DC-W), Grace Harris (UPW-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W),Shikha Pandey (DC-W), Tara Norris (DC-W), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (UPW-W). WPL 2023 Purple Cap List Updated: Saika Ishaque Continues Top Spot Stay, Ashleigh Gardner Climbs to Fourth Place.

Shafali Verma (DC-W) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team DC-W vs UPW-W whereas Grace Harris (UPW-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

