ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 Live Streaming and TV Telecast in India: The USA National Cricket Team and Oman National Cricket Team are set to lock horns in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27. The Monank Patel-led side occupies the top spot on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 points table, with 26 points from 19 matches and would look to register a win over Oman in what is their last fixture of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. USA enter this contest on the back of an 88-run win over Canada. Oman, too had beaten Canada in their last match, via the DLS method and would look to continue their good form. 4, 6, 6, 6, 6, 4! Milind Kumar Hits Dillon Heyliger for 32 Runs in One Over During USA vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match (Watch Video).

Oman had come out on top in a Super Over the last time these two teams faced each other, which was on May 21. After the USA National Cricket Team was bowled out for 266 in 49.4 overs, Oman National Cricket Team were restricted to the same total and it went down to the Super Over. In the Super Over, Oman chased down a 14-run target to come out on top. USA certainly will look to gain some redemption with a win in this clash.

When is USA vs Oman ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

USA will face Oman in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 on Tuesday, May 27. The USA National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team match is slated to be played at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Former India U19 World Cup Winner Smit Patel Slams Maiden ODI Hundred, Achieves Feat During USA vs CAN ICC CWC League 2 Match (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of USA vs Oman ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 Match?

Unfortunately, there isn't any official broadcast partner for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 in India. As a result, fans in India would not be able to watch the USA vs Oman live telecast on any TV channel in India. For USA vs Oman online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 Match?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 in India. Fans in India hence will be able to watch USA vs Oman live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 19. Also, fans can purchase a tour pass for watching ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 live streaming of all matches at the cost of Rs 99.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).