Milind Kumar of the USA national cricket team smacked the Canada national cricket team bowler Dillon Heyliger for 32 runs in a single over during the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match. Milind Kumar hit four 6s and two 4s in the six deliveries of the 48th over of the USA vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match. The USA batter Milind Kumar hit four of the first ball, before hitting four consecutive sixes, he then concluded the over by hitting a four again. Milind Kumar struck a total of 115 runs off just 67 balls during the USA vs CAN ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Phil Salt Smashes Ex-KKR Teammate Mitchell Starc For 30 Runs in One Over During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Milind Kumar Hits 32 Runs In An Over:

4 6 6 6 6 4 🥵 There was no stopping Milind Kumar as he took Dilon Heyliger to the cleaners in the 48th over 👏 His blazing century (115 off 67 balls) was crucial to USA’s onslaught on the Canadian bowlers 😎#CWCLeagueTwo #USAvCAN pic.twitter.com/GqxA7oagOQ — FanCode (@FanCode) May 17, 2025

