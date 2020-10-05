Dubbed as one of the greatest cricketer’s of all-time, Virat Kohli has added yet another feather to his cap as the RCB skipper became the first Indian batsman to score 9000 runs in T20 cricket. The 31-year-old achieved this extraordinary milestone during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals clash in IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 5, 2020 (Monday). Virat Kohli Loves Challenges, Gives Us Freedom to Play to Our Strength, Says Mohammed Shami.

Virat Kohli’s Bangalore team have been sensational in Indian Premier League this season despite their skipper struggling with the bat. RCB have won three of their four games played until now in IPL 2020 and have a chance to move to the top of the points table if they manage to record a victory against the Delhi Capitals. Rahul Tewatia Receives Signed Virat Kohli Jersey Following RCB vs RR Clash in IPL 2020.

However, despite starting IPL 2020 in a bad way, Virat Kohli who had a high-score of just 14 runs in his first three games, got back to form against Rajasthan Royals where he scored a well-calculated 72-run knock taking his side to a win and has continued that good touch in this game as well, becoming the first Indian player to reach the landmark figure of 9000 runs in Twenty-20 cricket.

Virat Kohli who is the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League will become only the seventh cricketer in world cricket to achieve this extraordinary feat. The Indian skipper took 271 innings to achieve this milestone, scoring at an average of over 40 along with five centuries and 65 fifties. The RCB skipper has scored over 5500 runs in IPL and close to 3000 runs for Indian national team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).