Rahul Tewatia has gone from a fringe player to a household name in a matter of few days following his game-changing knock against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. Several former and current cricketers are on awe of the 27-year-old batsman from Haryana after his recent exploits on the cricketing field and recently the RR batsman received a special gift from Indian and RCB skipper Virat Kohli. RCB vs RR, IPL 2020 Match Result: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Yuzvendra Chahal Star in Royal Challengers Bangalore's 8-Wicket Win.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore faced each other on October 2, 2020 (Saturday) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Following the completion of that game, RR batsmen Rahul Tewatia, who had a great game with the bat once again, received a signed RCB jersey for Indian national team captain Virat Kohli. ‘Dear Rahul, Best Wishes’ the highest run-scorer of the competition wrote on his shirt. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral Despite Virat Kohli & Co's Impressive Win Over Rajasthan Royals in Dream11 IPL 2020 (Read Tweets).

See Signed Jersey

Rahul Tewatia, who has been the major talk of IPL 2020, impressed yet again during the RCB vs RR clash. The 27-year-old batsman scored 24 runs off just 12 deliveries to take his team to a fighting total of 155 runs, after they had struggled for 33/3 at one stage of the game. The Haryana cricketer’s inning included three massive sixes.

However, Rahul Tewatia’s knock wasn’t enough to take his side to a win as they lost the game by eight wickets. Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries each as RCB recorded their third consecutive win in IPL 2020 to move to the top of the points table. Yuzvendra Chahal also impressed in the game as his three wickets took him to the top of the purple cap list.

