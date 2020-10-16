Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may have lost the game against Kings XI Punjab last night in IPL 2020, but there was something to cheer the RCB fans. Yes, we are talking about Captain Cool Virat Kohli's dance moves from the practice session for the match. Virat Kohli's dance video during the pre-match session went viral on social media. And it is almost a given that when there are such funny clips, there are hilarious memes and reactions to it. The clip of Kohli's dance moves inspired a meme-fest online. Fans of IPL are not, Virat Kohli dance video has become the new meme template for meme-makers. RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match Result: Kings XI Punjab Finally Find a Way to Win After Chris Gayle and KL Rahul's Six-Hitting Competition.

This is not the first time, Virat Kohli's goofy side has come to fore. A few months ago, wife Anushka Sharma had shared a video of Kohli's dinosaur walk. And next thing we saw, Virat Kohli's dinosaur pose was the target of similar funny memes and jokes. RCB is currently standing at the third position in the IPL 2020 points table. The enthusiasm ahead of the game against KXIP was displayed by Captain Kohli and with his grooving on the Sharjah Cricket Stadium all eyes were on him. His cheer gave more content to meme makers to make more funny memes and jokes. We have got you some of the funniest reactions to Virat Kohli dance becoming a IPL meme template.

Check Funny Memes and Reactions on Virat Kohli's Dance:

Why is This So Fitting?

Yes Yes!

Me, after watching 2 dance videos on YouTube https://t.co/4vz6zriOK8 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 15, 2020

Feeling Rich

After winning 5 Rs on Google pay. https://t.co/tkZSRmlSwy — आत्मनिर्भर - Soul of India (@CrimeMasterGojo) October 15, 2020

Oh The Luck

*Getting your crush in arranged marriage* https://t.co/c9Ge0hb3TG — Gibraan Butt (@GibraanButt) October 15, 2020

WAP Challenge?

Is he doing the wap challenge Or something? 😭😭😂😂 https://t.co/CpIUdkdTFP — Harshita (@iHarshita) October 15, 2020

I Got The Moves

Mummy: beta aunty ko dance karke dikhao 5 yo me: pic.twitter.com/CvZwvdmhSC — Pro.Fool buddy🌈 (@ColFool_) October 15, 2020

When Mind Needs Focus

That's my brain during an exam https://t.co/HXjNZSK0ZD — Ayam (@ayamshar) October 16, 2020

The meme reactions are hilarious. Can you also think of funny reactions to his dance moves? Meanwhile, RCB still has a reason to cheer as they secure the third in the points table with 10 points from eight matches and are among the favourites to qualify for the playoffs. Kohli's side next play Rajasthan Royals on October 17.

