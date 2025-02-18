The much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on February 19. The eight-nation tournament is being held after the Champions Trophy 2017 edition. The India national cricket team are the runners-up of the showpiece event. The Indian cricket team will enter the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the silverware. Team India are placed in Group A alongside defending champions Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. Veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue, with rising sensation Shubman Gill serving as the deputy during the Champions Trophy 2025. The India national cricket team matches will be hosted in Dubai after the Men in Blue refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns. Virat Kohli Stats in ICC Champions Trophy: Know How Star Indian Has Performed in Mega Tournament Ahead of Its Ninth Edition.

Virat Kohli is one of the finest cricketers in world cricket. The 36-year-old is blessed with all abilities, which makes him one of the most dangerous batters in international cricket. The legendary batter is ranked among some of the top athletes in the world. Kohli has become one of the most consistent batters in ODI cricket, giving some of the jaw-dropping chases a look of ease and finding his way to score runs against some of the world-class bowling attacks.

The modern-day legend becomes a beast in the white-ball format. The former Indian captain is the only cricketer with 50 or more centuries in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter has given some of the finest and most memorable for his country in the ICC white-ball events. The veteran cricketer is currently averaging above 50 in ICC white-ball events. The 36-year-old is also the fourth-highest run-getter in the ICC Champions Trophy for his country. Before Kohli are Shikhar Dhawan (701), Sourav Ganguly (665), and Rahul Dravid (627).

Virat Kohli Is Yet To Score a Century in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India national cricket team ace batter Virat Kohli made his ICC Champions Trophy debut in 2009. In his debut match, Kohli scored 16 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team in Centurion. The 36-year-old played a vital role during India's title triumph in the Champions Trophy 2013 edition. Overall, Virat Kohli has played 13 matches in the ICC Champions Trophy till now. The right-handed batter has amassed 529 runs at a staggering average of 88.16. Kohli has notched up five half-centuries. However, the great batter has yet to score a century in the Champions Trophy tournament.

Kohli made his highest score against Bangladesh during the 2017 edition in England. The 36-year-old scored an unbeaten 96 runs while chasing 265 runs. Team India won the one-sided affair by nine wickets. Here is the full list of matches played by Virat Kohli in the ICC Champions Trophy till now. Here is the full list of matches played by Kohli in the ICC Champions Trophy till now. Indian Cricket Team Full Schedule at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Check Team India Fixtures and Match Venues in Eight-Nation Tournament.

Virat Kohli All Knocks in ICC Champions Trophy Tournament

Matches Runs Opposition Ground Year 1 16 Pakistan Centurion 26th Sept. 2009 2 Did Not Bat Australia Centurion 28th Sept. 2009 3 79* West Indies Johannesburg 30th Sept. 2009 4 31 South Africa Cardiff 6th Jun. 2013 5 22 West Indies The Oval 11th Jun. 2013 6 22* Pakistan Birmingham 15th Jun. 2013 7 58* Sri Lanka Cardiff 20th Jun. 2013 8 43 England Birmingham 23rd Jun. 2013 9 81* Pakistan Birmingham 4th Jun. 2017 10 0 Sri Lanka The Oval 8th Jun. 2017 11 76* South Africa The Oval 11th Jun. 2017 12 96* Bangladesh Birmingham 15th Jun. 2017 13 5 Pakistan The Oval 18th Jun. 2017

Virat Kohli scored a crucial half-century during the third ODI against the England national cricket team at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli's half-century will provide a much-needed boost coming into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament.

