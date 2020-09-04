Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is up and running with the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) around the corner. The talismanic batsman has been hitting the training ground hard after the coronavirus-induced break and is looking determined to guide RCB to their maiden title. Recently, the 31-year-old took to his official Instagram page and shared some glimpses on his practice session. Fans were nothing but ecstatic seeing Kohli back in action as they backed the star batsman to leave a mark in UAE. However, when former RCB and England batsman Kevin Pietersen came across the post, he saw the opportunity of pulling his teammate’s leg. Virat Kohli in Cheerful Mood Ahead of IPL 2020, Skipper Shares Pictures After Another Top Training Session.

Speaking of Kohli’s post, the veteran cricketer shared three pictures in which he can be seen batting in nets, playing football and enjoying an ice bath. “Proper session + proper humidity + great recovery = (Happiness Emoji),” Kohli, who is set to become a father for the first time, wrote while sharing the post. The caption depicts the batsman’s cheerful frame of mind, and one can expect him to fire in IPL 2020. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Navdeep Saini and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for From Royal Challengers Bangalore.

View Post:

While fans garnered love in the comment section, Pietersen wasn’t impressed with Kohli’s approach in the net sessions. In one of the pics, the RCB skipper was seen playing a defensive shot which invited a cheeky comment from Pietersen. “Get on with it please! T20 not a Test Match!” he wrote. However, Kohli was quick to comeback as he trolled back KP by writing: “You seem bored mate. Get onto the bike again.”

Kohli-Pietersen Banter!!

Kohli- Pietersen Banter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The forthcoming season is set to get underway on September 19 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. RCB, who are yet to win an IPL title, have a strong team on paper and they’ll like to end their drought. In fact, several cricket experts like Brad Hogg and Aakash Chopra have also backed Virat Kohli and Co to get the glory in UAE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).