Perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to bring about a change in fortunes when they begin the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League. Despite having star studded names in their squad, RCB always find a way to perform well below their standards. They are yet to lay their hands on the coveted IPL trophy which has deserted them ever since the inception of the cash rich T20 league. The RCB star is currently sweating it out in the sultry conditions of Dubai, getting to ready to make a strong start. There is a belief that if RCB improve on their consistency, they are a champion material. Meanwhile, let’a have a look at RCB’s top five players to watch out for in the IPL 2020. Royal Challengers Bangalore Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Virat Kohli’s RCB.

Virat Kohli

Batting maestro Virat Kohli has been missing in action for a few months owing to the COVID 19 situation like many other athlete and his millions of followers will finally get to seem him in action . The leading run scorer in the history of the league with 5412 runs, he is an asset for any side. There will be question marks over his captaincy which is something that can only go if he is able to lift a trophy.

AB de Villiers

Virat Kohli's best buddy and former Proteas skipper, A B De Villiers is the batting mainstay of this RCB squad. His departure from international cricket had little impact on his performance as he managed 287 runs at an average of 45 last season. On flat tracks of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, he can single-handedly win games for his franchisee.

Navdeep Saini

Virat Kohli has played a huge role in shaping the career of Navdeep Saini both at IPL and international level. He repaid some of that faith with 11 wickets in the 2019 season with some fine death bowling. He has worked immensely on his fitness and it will be fare to say, he has a very important role to play for RCB.

Dale Steyn

Considering his age and fitness record over the past four years or so, RCB are taking a gamble with Dale Steyn but a gamble worth every penny. The legendary pacer is highly skilled and a wicket taking option in T20 cricket, which is rare in a format where the bowlers are only looking to contain the batsman.

Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali will likely bat for RCB at no 5 where his calm head makes him an ideal player for that position. He is a regular feature for England and is quite adept at opening the innings with Virat Kohli too. He scored 220 runs and picked up 9 wickets last season where he featured in 11 games.

Dark Horse: Aaron Finch

Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch can prove to be a dark horse for RCB. Finch was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad before joining the Bengaluru-based franchise. He has done well for SRH and RCB will be hoping goes a step further for them.

WATCH: RCB Team Profle IPL 2020

Simon Katich and Virat Kohli need to come up with a master plan to turn the fortunes of this excellent RCB team that just lacks a bit of x factor. While they may not be favourites for the title, expect them to be in the top four.

