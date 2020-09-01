Virat Kohli was seen in a cheerful mood as he made a return to the cricket field after a gap of five months due to COVID-19. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and team India captain looked happy and was in great nick as he batted at the nets ahead of IPL 2020. He was also seen discussing certain things with head coach Simon Katich post the training session. Kohli later took to twitter and shared some pictures from the training session. Kohli and RCB will hope they can clinch their maiden IPL title this season after three final heartbreaks in the past 12 seasons. RCB Funny Memes Trend After Adam Zampa Replaces Kane Richardson in IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad.

Kohli and RCB returned to training on Saturday after being in quarantine for one week post their arrival in UAE for IPL 2O20. The team resumed their training in the weekend and have also jelled well together with gaming sessions in the evening. The RCB skipper captioned the pictures as “Another top session last night.” In the pictures, Kohli can be seen laughing his heart out. He also looked in great touch with the bat at hand. RCB IPL 2020 Squad Update: Adam Zampa Replaces Kane Richardson.

Virat Kohli Shares Pictures From Training Session

RCB, meanwhile, could play defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of Indian Premier League 13. Last season’s finalist Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings were supposed to kick-off the IPL 2020 in UAE. But with the CSK camp now pegged down with some players contracting COVID-19, RCB could face MI in the opening encounter.

CSK have dealt a blow just weeks before the IPL start with several players and support staff sent to quarantine after contracting the virus while vice-captain Suresh Raina has left the team and returned to India due to personal reasons and will not be playing the IPL this season. Deepak Chahar is one of CSK’s regular starter, who has been infected with the virus and is currently in quarantine.

