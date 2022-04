Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar were captured together after the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match. Kohli took to Instagram and posted the picture with caption reading, "Always a pleasure to see you paji"

