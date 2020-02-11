Virat Kohli Records the Worst Performance During IND vs NZ ODI Series 2020, Scores 75 Runs from Three Games

Tim Southee Celebrates After Dismissing Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Twitter/@BlackCaps)

Virat Kohli has been a very consistent player for a while now. Regardless of the format of the game, the Indian cricket captain has impressed with the bat. But this ODI series turned out to be a rare occasion where the Indian captain failed to prove his mettle in New Zealand. The Indian captain started off the series with a fine half-century from 63 balls. However, in the second game, Kohli made 15 runs from 25 balls and failed to stabilise the crumbling team. India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2020: We Didn’t Deserve to Win at All in This Series, Says Virat Kohli.

In the third game, Kohli failed to even touch the double-digit mark. With this, he scored 75 runs from three matches which happens to be his new unwanted record in the fifty over format, bilateral series. It was last year in the home series against West Indies that Kohli scored 89 runs. Once again, he scored 148 runs in 2018.

75 v New Zealand (away) in 2020 *

89 v West Indies (home) in 2019

148 v New Zealand (away) in 2018

Jasprit Bumrah who returned from his injury after a while also had a disappointing outing in New Zealand as he remained wicketless for the entire series. Even former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag went on to express his worry about the pacer being wicketless for the first time in the series. The Indian cricket team went on to face a clean sweep for the first time in 31 years. The Men in Blue will now play a couple of Test matches against New Zealand.