Team India landed in Adelaide from Melbourne for their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal fixture against England. And reportedly, captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and head coach gave up their business class seats for the fast bowlers. The business class offers more comfortable seats and better leg room. In order to give pacers proper rest, some teams often reserve the business class seats for their speedsters. As per International Cricket Council (ICC) norms, every team gets four business class seats. Injury Scare for Rohit Sharma Ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal, Indian Captain hit on Wrist; Resumes Training After Treatment (Watch Video).

Some teams reserve the business class seats for their coach, captain, vice-captain and manager. However, Indian team has offered that luxury to pacers who apparently are more tired than rest of the members. "Before the tournament, we decided that since the pace bowlers clock the maximum mileage on field day in, day out, they need to stretch their legs," a support staff member of the Indian team was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

India after topping the Group 2 will face England at the Adelaide Oval in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022. Team India have played matches at Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Adelaide as well, and have been travelling frequently during the ongoing T20 World Cup.

