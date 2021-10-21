We are nearing the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match and former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has picked his team India playing XI for the big clash. India take on rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. Chopra surprisingly left out Ravi Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and picked Varun Chakravarthy and Shardul Thakur.

