The BCCI on Wednesday not only announced the squad for the series against South Africa but also sent out a shocker to all the fans as they handed over the ODI captaincy to Rohit Sharma. For a couple of days now, there has been a trend on social media where the fans have been expressing their opinion about the recent development. Now, former Indian cricketer, Aakash Chopra has his say about the same Chopra backed the decision of sacking Kohli and explained his reasons to do so. 'BCCI Had Requested Virat Kohli Not To Step Down As T20I Skipper': Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence After Rohit Sharma's Appointment As White-Ball Captain.

Chopra also said that once Kohli had stepped down from T20I captaincy, it was very likely that he would step down from his duties as a captain from the 50 over format as well. Chopra also explained that it has never happened That the Test captain leads in the T2O formal. "World over it has never happened that the Test captain is an ODI captain and is not a T20 captain. Or as Test captain and T20 captain but not in One Day", he stated on his YouTube channel. While speaking about the reasons to back Rohit Sharma he said that he is good tactically.

"The coin will fall in his side. He is a lucky captain", he quipped. Rohit Sharma started off his captaincy on a high note as India went on to win the three-match series against New Zealand 3-0. Sourav Ganguly broke his silence about Virat Kohli's stepping down from the T20I captaincy and said that he had asked him (Kohli) to not quit, but he didn't agree.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2021 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).