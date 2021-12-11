Virat Kohli's removal as ODI skipper by the BCCI is a decision that did not sit well with many and in a latest development, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has shared his thoughts on this issue, stating that the Indian cricket board was not right to make such a call. Kohli, earlier this year in September, had stated that he wanted to relinquish T20I captaincy and continue leading the Indian team in ODI and T20I cricket. But recent reports claim that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had asked Kohli to not quit T20I captaincy but when the latter did, his removal as ODI skipper was to follow. The Indian cricket board, on Wednesday, announced that Rohit Sharma would be the full-time ODI as well as T20I skipper. Harbhajan Singh Shares Throwback Picture of 1998 U-19 World Cup With Imran Tahir and Hasan Raza (Check Post)

Kaneria, in a video on his YouTube channel, said, "Did the BCCI do the right thing with Kohli? I don't think so. They did not give him respect. He has gotten India 65 wins as captain, the fourth-highest by any India skipper. The thing is why didn't you inform someone whose record as captain isn't bad at all. Second most-highest runs as India ODI skipper. Based on his record, he deserved respect. Sure, he hasn't won an ICC trophy as captain but the way he has led is phenomenal."

Kaneria also pointed out the fact that Kohli's rough patch with the bat might have somewhat contributed to this decision. The 33-year old's last century in international cricket came two years ago.

"The only two superstars going around in world cricket at the moment are Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. You should respect your superstars. The BCCI were harsh in removing Kohli without informing him. Sourav Ganguly is such a big name, a former captain. He should have communicated to Virat that we would like for Rohit to captain. Another thing that went against him was that Kohli was not scoring runs as big and fluently as he used to," he said.

Kohli nonetheless, would have a point to prove as a batsman in all three formats, especially with the tour of South Africa coming up later this month. He would still lead the Test side and hope that he adds another chapter of overseas success to his feather as a captain.

