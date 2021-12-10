Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri's last assignment happened to be the T20 World Cup 2021 where India had quite a forgettable outing. With this, it was curtains down on Shastri's four-year tenure as a coach. In a recent interview with a newspaper, the former Indian coach gave out a glaring statement and said that someone in the BCCI made sure he would not get the job. He also expressed his views on Rohit Sharma's captaincy. While speaking about his unceremonious exit as the coach, Shastri explained he was hurt because of the manner in which it was done. Ravi Shastri and His Coaching Staff Likely To Leave Indian National Team Posts After T20 World Cup 2020: Reports.

Furthermore, he said that there were numerous ways to let him know that the BCCI wanted someone else. While speaking about his second stint for India as a coach Shastri explained, "They opted for someone and nine months later, they came back to the very guy they threw out. And I'm not pointing any fingers at people (BCCI) in general. Specific people. I must say an attempt was made to ensure I don't get the job. But such is life."

As mentioned above he also spilled beans on Rohit Sharma's captaincy and said that he is tactical. He hailed Sharma for the way he had emerged over the years to only become better. "At the end of the day, he has been a tactically sound captain. Efficient. People will always judge you by results, or not by how you got the runs, but how many runs you scored," he opined.

For a couple of days now, the BCCI has been at a receiving end after Virat Kohli was axed from the ODI captaincy. The likes of Aakash Chopra supported the decision by the BCCI while speaking about the same on his YouTube Channel.

