Virat Kohli has matured and calmed his temper after 12 years in international cricket. Kohli, now the Indian captain, very seldom gets into confrontations or abuses an opponent player. The same, however, could not be said when he first forayed into the international arena. When Kohli started out, he was quite popular for losing his temper and giving it back to the opponent. From swearing and abusing to showing the middle finger to fans in Australia, Kohli was at the wrong end on most occasions. It was also around this time in 2011 when he lost his cool on Twitter and threatened a fan of 'deactivating' his account. Virat Kohli Fans Storm Twitter Ahead of Indian Cricket Team Captain's 12th Anniversary in International Cricket, Trend #12YearsOfViratKohli.

Kohli had warned the fan that his twitter account has been 'reported and will be deactivated' soon. It is not known what the troll actually told the Indian skipper. But from Kohli’ tweet, it is apparent that perhaps the fan might have used ‘foul language.’ Kohli took notice of the post and reported it. “Your account has been reported and will be deactivated soon. dont tweet if u wana use foul language,” Kohli had tweeted. This Day That Year: Virat Kohli Made His International Debut Against Sri Lanka in 2008.

Virat Kohli Warns Fan Account Will Be Deactivated

@ishaan3 your account has been reported and will be deactivated soon. dont tweet if u wana use foul language. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 6, 2011

Unfortunately, the account is still active and the fan makes sure to remind Kohli of the threat every five years. The fan had tweeted in 2016 reminding Kohli that it has been five years and his account is still active despite the threat from the Indian captain.

Fan Strikes Back After Five Years!

@imVkohli Still i am on Twitter bro... 5..Panch Saal hogye — Er. ishaan (@ishaan3) April 7, 2016

This Thursday (August 20), the fan once again took to Twitter to remind the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and team India skipper that it has been 10 years since their tweet exchange and his account has still not been suspended. “10 daal hogye kholi bhai...” the fan tweeted quoting Kohli’s warning message from 2011. The twitter exchange has since gone viral.

Troll Reminds Virat Kohli It Has Been 10 Years

10 daal hogye kholi bhai... — Er. ishaan (@ishaan3) August 20, 2020

Kohli’s fans immediately took notice of the twitter exchange and reminded the fan how things have changed drastically for both in those last 10 years. Virat Kohli is today the “the best batsman ever, richest cricketer, fourth-most followed athlete and the only Indian in Forbes list of highest-earning athletes” one fan reminded the troll while also mocking him for being the same person for the last 10 years.

Virat Kohli Fans Reminds Troll 10 Years is a Long Time...

10 years over Virat - Best batsman ever. Richest cricketer. 4th most followed Athlete. Only indian in forbes list. Has a brand value of 1700+ cr Ishaan - 🔔 — Anikethan (@_shortarmjab_) August 20, 2020

Fans Ask Troll About the Earlier 'Deleted' Tweet

Apna pehla wala tweet kiyu delete kar diye 😂😂 Virat G maara kiya 😂😂😂 — Ammar (@its__ammar) August 20, 2020

10 Years Later Kohli is the Best Batsman and Richest Cricketer

10 saal ke baad Kohli world one of therichest sportsperson,no 1 batsman,India Caption and Engineer Ishaan Ghanta ka ghanta hi reh gaya #bajaoghanta — DforDeb (@spotlessmind20) August 20, 2020

Many others soon took to Twitter to troll the troll and reminded him how he hasn’t really changed in all these 10 years while Kohli has only grown and gone to become one of the best ever cricketers of this generation. Kohli is currently the top-ranked batsman in ODIs, second-highest ranked in Tests and is also in the top 10 rankings for batsmen in T20Is. He is rated among the greatest cricketers of all-time.

Kohli, meanwhile, will next be seen in action when the IPL 2020 kicks off in UAE from September 19. The 31-year-old will be leading the RCB charges and will hope to clinch their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title this time after two final heartbreaks.

