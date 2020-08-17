One of the best batsmen, if not the best, Virat Kohli started his illustrious journey 12 years ago and today, the Delhi star is an undisputed legend of the game. The Indian captain has played numerous sensational knocks, and his record in all forms of cricket is nothing but stupendous. Kohli made his international debut against Sri Lanka on (August 18, 2020) and a great tale went underway. The dasher didn’t impress much in his maiden outing. However, he worked hard on his game and became a nightmare for the bowlers. Owing to the fact, fans started trending #12YearsOfViratKohli even before the anniversary of Kohli’s international debut. Virat Kohli Picks Two Incidents to Pay Heartfelt Tribute to 'Selfless' MS Dhoni, Says 'Thank You Skipper.'

In March 2008, a young Kohli led India to the Under-19 World Cup title. Five months later, the batsman got his maiden international cap as he replaced injured opener Virender Sehwag in Dambulla. He could only manage 12 runs before falling prey to Nuwan Kulasekara. Nevertheless, Kohli’s improved with time and soon became the vital cog of the Indian team. He redefined batting with his determination and became a superstar of World cricket. Ahead of IPL 2020, Virat Kohli, RCB Skipper, Enjoys ‘Good Training Session’ in Gym (View Pic).

After proving his mettle in white-ball cricket, Kohli stamped his authority in the longest format of the game too. As of now, the talismanic batsman has 7240, 11867 and 2794 runs in 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 81 T20Is respectively. Well, these numbers are jaw-dropping by any standards and are expected to get better with time. Also, Kohli, who has 70 international centuries against his name, is touted to break Sachin Tendulkar’s world record of 100 tons in international cricket. Meanwhile, let’s look at how fans reacted ahead of Kohli’s 12th anniversary in international cricket.

King Kohli!!

Stupendous Records!!

Most IPL Fifties for RCB in Knockouts 2 - AB de Villiers/Chris Gayle/Virat Kohli #12YearsofViratKohli || @imVkohli — R13 (@RAmesh_R13) August 17, 2020

Historic Triumph!!

Fandom!!

Great Player!!

Dominance Against Australia!!

Only Cricketer To Score 3+ Consecutive 50+ Scores vs Australia In Australia 🙏🚨@imVkohli 😎😎#12YearsOfViratKohli pic.twitter.com/umWqgmto36 — King Kohli Telugu FC (@KingkohliTFC) August 17, 2020

Seems Unbreakable!!

Retweet 🔁 If you think this record is unbreakable✊#12YearsOfViratKohli @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/mC89ldI0jg — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) August 17, 2020

The dashing batsman will next be seen in action during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he’ll look to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their maiden title. IPL 2020 will get underway on September 19 in UAE.

