Virender Sehwag in his Trademark Style Praises New Zealand for Clean Sweep Against India, Worried About Jasprit Bumrah

Virender Sehwag (Photo Credits: PTI)

India faced a humiliating defeat against New Zealand in the third ODI 2020 which was held at the Bay Oval. The Men in Blue faced a clean sweep after 31 years. With this, the Kiwis sealed the series 3-0. If one may remember, the Men in Blue had whitewashed the five-match T20I series by 5-0. Post this, Virender Sehwag who is known for his witty tweets took to social media and praised the Black Caps for their performance. The former Indian cricketer also expressed his concern about Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless in the tournament. New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI - As it Happened.

The Nawab of Najafgrah congratulated the Kiwis for a stunning comeback after being whitewashed in the T20I series as India lost the third ODI by five wickets. But his main concern was Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah who remained wicketless for the entire tournament. The Mumbai Indians pacer bowled in three matches and had no wickets in his kitty. Now, let’s have a look at Jasprit Bumrah’s tweet below:

Name- @BLACKCAPS Work- Whitewash. After being whitewashed in T20's , great effort from New Zealand to whitewash India in the One day Series. Bumrah being wicketless in the series was a big factor. #NZvIND — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 11, 2020

Bumrah was also trending on social media after not being able to get a single wicket in the series. But Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson defended him and said that he was still bowling well. "We know that Bumrah is a world-class bowler in all formats. He obviously came back to cricket after a period of time off as well but from what I saw, he is bowling really nicely," Williamson said. The Indian fans would be hoping that Bumrah's form would be a temporary slump and comes back into the original avatar as soon s possible.