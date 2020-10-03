Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia played another fiery knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore and proved that his mayhem against Kings XI Punjab wasn’t just a fluke. Coming out to bat in the 17th over, the southpaw attacked he Bangalore bowlers from the outset and gave his side a much-needed late flourish. With the help of three sixes, Tewatia scored 24 off just 12 deliveries, guiding the Men in Pink to a challenging total of 154/6. Former India and KXIP opener Virender Sehwag was mighty impressed by Tewatia’s striking as he praised the all-rounder in his trademark style. RCB vs RR Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

For the unversed, the Haryana cricketer had scored 53 off 31 balls against KXIP in Sharjah as RR chased down a massive total of 224 runs. During the course of his knock, the left-handed batsman smashed seven sixes with five of them coming in a single over off Sheldon Cottrell. Many believed that Tewatia might not be able to replicate his heroics against RCB as boundaries in Abu Dhabi are larger in comparison of Sharjah. However, the dasher proved his mettle by playing another fiery knock. Robin Uthappa Brutally Trolled by Fans After Regular Failures in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Sehwag highlighted Tewatia’s ability of scoring sixes irrespective of the ground by using late actor Amrish Puri’s famous dialogue from 2004 Bollywood movie Garv: Pride & Honour. “Not just Sharjah, he can hit them in Abu Dhabi as well. Tewatia after 3 sixes today :Tabaadlon se ilaake badalte hain, Iraade nahin,” wrote Sehwag on Twitter.

View Post:

Not just Sharjah, he can hit them in Abu Dhabi as well. Tewatia after 3 sixes today : Tabaadlon se ilaake badalte hain, Iraade nahin.#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/i7QHurQMoX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile, RR captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision didn’t prove to be impeccable as the likes of Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler perished without doing much damage. With the total not being a huge one, Rajasthan bowlers need to put an extraordinary effort to guide their side over the line.

