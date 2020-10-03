It is time for first double header of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). And in the first game of the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The RCB vs RR IPL 2020 match takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. And we will provide you the live score updates of the match. Rajasthan Royals are on fifth spot on the IPL 2020 points table while, Royal Challengers Bangalore are in sixth place. Stay tuned for live score updates. RCB vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

This will be the fourth game of the season for Rajasthan Royals. In three outings, The Steve Smith-led side have lost just one match that was against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) the other night.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on the other hand, have had a similar journey as well. But one of their wins came via Super Over. This is going to be a cracker of a contest with both the teams pushing for their third win of the season. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RCB vs RR IPL 2020 at Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh