Glenn Maxwell’s another mediocre performance in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has left the fans furious. During the Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Australian star could only score 11 off seven balls as KXIP were restricted to 178/4 in their allotted 20 overs despite getting off to a good start. Though Maxwell found the boundary once, his performance didn’t go down well with the fans. While youngsters like Sarfaraz Khan and Nicholas Pooran found the ropes, the Aussie dasher wasn’t at his best. Social media got flooded with hilarious memes as fans took a dig at the veteran’s show. KXIP vs CSK Score Updates.

KXIP bagged Maxwell’s services for a whopping 10.5 crore in the IPL 2020 auctions. A lot was expected from the dasher as he was stepped into IPL with great form. However, he wasn’t able to extend his purple patch. He certainly hasn’t got a lot of chances as openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have been in sensational form. However, Maxwell hasn’t been able to give Punjab the late flourish he’s known for. Meanwhile, let’s look at how fans reacted to the all-rounder’s performance against Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni Becomes Second Wicket-Keeper to Complete 100 Catches in IPL.

Meanwhile, both the teams must be raring to register a victory in the on-going encounter to go upwards in the team standings. So far, both KXIP and CSK have won just one of their three games and are placed at seventh and eighth position respectively.

