Although India won the fourth and deciding Test against England by an innings and 25 runs, all-rounder Washington Sundar missed out on a significant landmark. The southpaw batted with precision on a challenging track at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and played a match-winning knock. He even looked all set to score his maiden Test century. However, Sundar ran out of partners at the other end and remained unbeaten at 96. While the left-handed batsman, in the post-match press conference, said that he isn't disappointed to miss the milestone, his father, M Sundar, wasn't amused with the tail-enders.

Sundar needed just four runs to complete the ton, and India had three wickets in hand. However, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma were dismissed inside five deliveries, and the home team's innings ended. Sundar's father wasn't amused with the tail-enders' dismal show, and he didn't shy in expressing his disappointment.

"I don't understand why people are surprised at his batting. I have been hearing. He can face the new ball. But we are ready for whatever the Indian team asks him to do," Sundar's father was quoted as saying by News18.

"What I am really disappointed about are the tail-enders. They couldn't stay on for even a brief while. Suppose India were playing, needing 10 runs to win, wouldn't this have been a huge mistake. There are millions of youngsters watching, they shouldn't learn what the tail-enders did," he further opined.

"It is not about technique or skills. It was a matter of courage. England were tired, (Ben) Stokes was bowling at 123-126. They were not bowling at lethal pace," he added.

Notably, this wasn't the first time when Sundar's ton was denied as he ran out of partners. During the first Test in Chennai, the all-rounder had to walk back after scoring an unbeaten 85.

