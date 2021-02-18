Wasim Jaffer is known for the kind of tweets he comes up with. Most of the times, Jaffer takes a jibe at someone or the other and makes us go ROFL. Now, here was another instance where Wasim Jaffer took a jibe at Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood after Chennai Super Kings bought Cheteshwar Pujara during the auctions. The Indian Test batsman was bought by the Yellow Army for the base price of Rs 50 lakhs. As we all know that the Australian pacer is also a part of CSK and now that Pujara is also with him in the same squad, it is very likely that the two will have a faceoff in the nets. Cheteshwar Pujara Bought by CSK for 50 Lakhs During Player Auctions, IPL Franchises React to Applauses by Owners After his Bid (Watch Video).

The last time the two players came across each other was when India toured Australia earlier this year and Pujara scored a few gritty knocks despite facing massive blows by the Aussie bowlers. Thus, Wasim Jaffer referred to the same instance and posted a picture of Hazlewood. The Australian pacer was seen dejected with his palm on his face. He also had a hilarious caption to go along with it. "That moment when you realise you will have to bowl again to

@cheteshwar1 in the nets @ChennaiIPL," he wrote.

That moment when you realise you will have to bowl again to @cheteshwar1 in the nets @ChennaiIPL #IPLAuction #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/hT2zzqn3Jq — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 18, 2021

Chennai Super Kings bought players like Glenn Maxwell, local boy Harishankar Reddy, Krishnappa Gowtham during the IPL 2021 auctions in Chennai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).