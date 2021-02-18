Just after doing wonders in Australia, Cheteshwar Pujara had expressed his desire to play in the forthcoming edition of IPL. Now, in the on-going IPL 2021 player auction, the Test batsman was bought by Chennai Super Kings. As soon as his bid was done, the room was filled with a round of applause after Pujara’s bid. Post this, a few handles of the IPL shared a tweet on how they loved the short round of applause. Cheteshwar Pujara last played for the Kings XI Punjab in 2014 and was missing in action for a while. He was picked by an IPL franchise after a long gap of seven years. Chennai Super Kings Team in IPL 2021: Players Bought by CSK in Auctions, Check Full Squad of MS Dhoni-Led Team.

Pujara's outing in the IPL has been quite a disappointing one. He has only played 30 matches so far in his IPL career and could only amass 390 runs. He has had an average of 20.53, and a strike rate of 99.74. The official account of the Chennai Super Kings welcomed the Test player with a tweet. A few IPL franchises also said how impressed they were with the round of applause.

CSK

Here's the video of the incident

Reactions

@cheteshwar1 deserved an IPL home and happy he has one now. — Sundar Raman (@ramansundar) February 18, 2021

Thank you, Dhoni

Well done @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni for allowing @cheteshwar1 the respect he so thoroughly deserves. Very happy CSK went for Pujara #IPL2021Auction #Pujara — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 18, 2021

SRH

CSK start the bid for Pujara and pick him for 50L. A round of applause in the auction room. 👏👏#IPLAuction #OrangeArmy #SRH — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 18, 2021

RCB

Apart from Pujara, the Yellow Army also bought the likes of Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham. Stay tuned to space for more updates about the IPL 2021 auctions.

