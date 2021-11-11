Last night New Zealand registered a 5-wicket win over England and knocked them out of the T20 World Cup 2021. England had been unbeaten in the group stage and the former England captain Kevin Pietersen had predicted that no other than apart from Pakistan will be able to beat the Three Lions. He had posted these words on social media. The Three Lions were labelled as the favourites to win the tournament. But it was New Zealand who walked away with a spot in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer & Others Hail Team New Zealand for Securing Thrilling Win Over England to Reach the Finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Thus, Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolled Kevin Pietersen. Jaffer posted a picture of Kane Williamson and had a few hilarious words. "Haa, hum to yaha bass Burj Khalifa dekhne aaye hai." ("Yes, we have just come to see the Burj Khalifa")," he said wrote. With this, the social media users were quite impressed with the response by the former Indian cricketer. Check out the tweet below.

Tweet:

England was looking to win the T20 World Cup for the second time. talking about the game, England posted a total of 166 runs for the loss of four wickets. In response to this, New Zealand chased the highest total at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Daryl Mitchell was the one who slammed an unbeaten knock of 72 runs and Dev Conway chipped in with 46 runs. The two took the team home.

