Last night at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, England faced New Zealand in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. It was Kane Willaimson's team who walked away with the last laugh as they sealed a thrilling win over The Three Lions by five wickets. With this, the Black Caps made their way into the finals of the tournament. Post this, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer and others took to social media hailed Kiwis for the win. ENG vs NZ Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal.

England posted a score of 166 runs With Moeen Ali scoring a half-century. He slammed 51 runs from 37 balls. Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson could not do much. Daryl Mitchell was the one who played a gem of an innings as he scored 72 runs from 41 balls. He scored four boundaries and four sixes. Dev Convoy slammed 46 runs and the team chased down the target. With this, New Zealand chased down the highest score of 167 runs T20Is in Abu Dhabi. Now check out the reactions below.

Sachin Tendulkar:

What a brilliant game of cricket. #NewZealand once again winning hearts along with winning the game. Great knock by Mitchell who was well supported by Conway & Neesham. Bairstow’s incident at the ropes reminded me of what happened with Boult in the 2019 finals. Kudos to 🇳🇿!👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XYUrJzTpHK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2021

Wasim Jaffer:

Brilliant stuff from @BLACKCAPS. They have qualified for the final in all 3 @ICC events: 2019 WC, 2021 WTC, & now #T20Worldcup. And please don't call this as NZ punching above their weight etc, it would be a disservice to this team that is as good if not better than most. #ENGvNZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 10, 2021

Virender Sehwag:

Best game of the World Cup. Wow Daryll Mitchell. Jimmy Neesham the gamechanger. New Zealand simply sensational. Congratulations on reaching the finals NZ #ENGvsNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2021

Harbhajan Singh

Outstanding, class What a win @BLACKCAPS congratulations 🎉 what a team this is ❤️❤️ @T20WorldCup #Goodboys 👌🤘 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 10, 2021

Irfan Pathan

New Zealand has 0 super star player and 11 solid team players. Well done #NewZealand — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 10, 2021

With this, the second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan will be played later today at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The finals of the tournament will be played on November 14, 2021.

