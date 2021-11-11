Last night at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, England faced New Zealand in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. It was Kane Willaimson's team who walked away with the last laugh as they sealed a thrilling win over The Three Lions by five wickets. With this, the Black Caps made their way into the finals of the tournament. Post this, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer and others took to social media hailed Kiwis for the win. ENG vs NZ Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal. 

England posted a score of 166 runs With Moeen Ali scoring a half-century. He slammed 51 runs from 37 balls. Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson could not do much. Daryl Mitchell was the one who played a gem of an innings as he scored 72 runs from 41 balls. He scored four boundaries and four sixes. Dev Convoy slammed 46 runs and the team chased down the target. With this, New Zealand chased down the highest score of 167 runs T20Is in Abu Dhabi. Now check out the reactions below.

With this, the second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan will be played later today at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The finals of the tournament will be played on November 14, 2021.

