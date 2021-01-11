Apart from his prolific innings on day 5 of the third Test match between India and Australia, Ravichandra Ashwin has also been in the news for his sledging with Tim Paine. Ashwin who trying to focus hard on his batting the Australian continued to chatter his way to glory. There was this one instance where Tim Paine was heard saying, “Can't wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash.” The Indian spinner was heard saying, "Just like we wanna get you to India, maybe your last series." The video of the incident went viral on social media. Wasim Jaffer is very active on social media posted a hilarious meme. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer & Other Netizens Hail Hanuma Vihari & Ravi Ashwin for Their Unbeaten Partnership As India Secures Famous Draw at SCG.

As we all know that Wasim Jaffer is extremely strong with his meme game. The former Test cricketer is known for his hilarious memes and responses. This time things were no different as he posted a meme where Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin were seen having a hearty laugh as they saw something on their cellphone. The meme had the words, "And then I said can't wait to get you back to India, it'll be your last series." Check out the video of the incident and the meme by Jaffer.

Paine; Can't wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash Ashwin; Can't wait to get you to India, it'll be your last seried pic.twitter.com/x9q1VNyC6N — Thala (@ssmbbakthudu) January 11, 2021

Tweet by Jaffer

Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari stood tall and made sure to not lose their wicket and the match ended with a historic draw. The series stands on 1-1 as of now. The fourth game will be starting from January 15, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).