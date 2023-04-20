KL Rahul of late has received a lot of flak for his batting, especially in white-ball cricket. Currently competing in the Indian Premier League, the Lucknow Super Giants captain once again came under criticism for his reserved approach with the bat, following his 32-ball 39 against Rajasthan Royals. Kevin Pietersen reportedly slammed the LSG skipper’s approach on air, saying, “Watching KL Rahul bat in powerplays is the most boring thing I have ever been through." The former England cricketer’s comments have gone viral on social media. Rahul has looked far from his best with the bat and in this ongoing edition of the IPL, the Lucknow Super Giants captain has scored one fifty in six matches. He has scored 194 runs so far at a strike rate of just 114.79, which is something unexpected as per his standards. IPL 2023 Flop XI, Part I: List of Players Who Have Failed to Impress in the Ongoing Indian Premier League Season 16.

Not just Pietersen but fans too were not happy with the way Rahul batted in the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants game, especially having scored no runs off Trent Boult’s bowling in the first over of the contest. The highlight of Rahul’s 32-ball stay was a big 103m six he hit off Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling. His opening partner Kyle Mayers scored a half-century as Lucknow Super Giants managed to reach 154/7. The bowlers,, however, helped Lucknow Super Giants win the match by just 10 runs, with Avesh Khan taking three and Marcus Stoinis two. MS Dhoni's Shadow Practice Near CSK Dug Out Almost Hits Deepak Chahar's Head, Latter Leaves Chair in Fear (Watch Video).

With this result, Lucknow Super Giants now have won four matches and are second on the IPL 2023 points table due to an inferior net run rate as compared to the inaugural champions, who remained on top despite the narrow defeat. Rahul’s Lucknow next face defending champions Gujarat Titans on April 22.

