MS Dhoni's focus during batting is well-known amidst fans. He gets into the feel of the middle by shadow practicing in the dugout or dressing room as spotted several times and prepares himself through visualization. This time, he got so much into the zone that he missed out Deepak Chahar, his CSK teammate sitting near him in the dugout and while a shadow swing almost took his head off. Scared Deepak, realising that Dhoni has zoned out, decided to leave his seat and get away.

MS Dhoni's Shadow Practice Near CSK Dug Out

*Dhoni beats Chahar for not playing while being payed 14CR* *Dhoni very angry fight with Deepak Chahar* Welcome to YouTube . pic.twitter.com/m209Fcs2vl — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) April 19, 2023

MS Dhoni Almost Hits Deepak Chahar

Dhoni finishing off Deepak chahar and he runs away#IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/4MVRWIY67f — Shrey (@Shrey__123) April 18, 2023

