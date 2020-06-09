West Indies Cricket Team Reaches England for Test Series, ECB Welcomes Players ; Says 'Delighted to Have You Here'

West Indies players reach England (Photo Credits: @englandcricket/Twitter)

West Indies players have reached England for a historic bilateral series. The three match Test series marks the resumption of international cricket post coronavirus crisis. Windies’ tour of England was rescheduled and now as per the new rules, the team will stay in quarantine and practice in isolation before the start of the series, which will be played in “bio-secure” environment. And begins on July 08. Before leaving for the United Kingdom, Windies players were subject to COVID-19 tests which have been reported negative. The players travelled on a private charter and landed in Manchester. England vs West Indies 2020 Full Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues & Other Details of ENG vs WI Test Series.

Meanwhile, England Cricket welcomed the players on Twitter and posted few photos of cricketers wearing masks. “Welcome to England @windiescricket! We are delighted to have you here and can’t wait for our Test series to get started,” tweeted England Cricket.

Here’s the post

Welcome to England @windiescricket! 👋 We are delighted to have you here and can’t wait for our Test series to get started 🏏 pic.twitter.com/XH9VJlITJL — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 9, 2020

The first Test ill begin on July 08 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, second Test on July 16 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester and the third and final Test at the same venue from July 24. England vs West Indies 2020: Three Windies Players Refuse to Travel for England Test Series.

Earlier, West Indies named its 14-man squad for the England Test series which will be lead by Jason Holder. Three players- Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul- decided not to travel to England due to coronavirus crisis. The Windies also named 11 reserve players which travelled with the team.