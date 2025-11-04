Mumbai, November 4: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has revealed the revised Central Contract list for England men's international cricket. A total of 30 players have received England men's central contracts, which include 14 two-year central contracts, 12 annual central contracts, and four development contracts. While 14 players have been awarded two-year contracts, 12 players received one-year contracts, and four were handed development contracts. New Zealand Whitewash England 3-0 in NZ vs ENG 2025 ODI Series; Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, and Rachin Ravindra Shine As Blackcaps Beat Three Lions in 3rd ODI 2025.

Of these 30, six players, namely Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton and Luke Wood, have been awarded England Central Contracts for the first time. Three players; Eddie Jack, Tom Lawes and Mitchell Stanley have agreed England Development Contracts for the first time, joining Josh Hull.

England Cricket Team Central Contract List 2025-26

A total of 30 players have been awarded England Men’s Central Contracts - comprising 14 Two-Year Central Contracts, 12 Annual Central Contracts, and four Development Contracts 👏 Full story ➡️ https://t.co/8lg0zHP6ms pic.twitter.com/3QoReTf0YV — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 4, 2025

The system, which encompasses both red-ball and white-ball cricket, considers the likelihood of players being selected for England teams across formats over the next period, while also taking into account their performances over the past year.

Rob Key, managing director of England men’s cricket, said, "This year’s central contract group reflects the depth and strength of talent we have across England Men’s cricket. We have awarded two-year deals to our multi-format players, so we can manage their workloads responsibly and give them the stability they need to perform across formats. NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025: Harry Brook ‘Disappointed’ With Series Loss to New Zealand, Rues England’s Batting Display.

"We have also secured a number of white-ball players on longer agreements to help us plan effectively around the growing franchise calendar and ensure England remains their priority. This structure allows us to support our players properly while maintaining strong squads across all formats as much as possible."

England Two-Year Central Contracts (September 30, 2027): Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire).

England One-Year Central Contracts (September 30, 2026): Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Sonny Baker (Hampshire)*, Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Zak Crawley (Kent), Liam Dawson (Hampshire)*, Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Jamie Overton (Surrey)*, Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Mark Wood (Durham), Luke Wood (Lancashire)*.

England Development Contracts: Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Tom Lawes (Surrey), Mitchell Stanley (Lancashire).

* (Denotes newly centrally contracted player for 2025–26)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IANS). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).