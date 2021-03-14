West Indies will host Sri Lanka in the third and final match of the three-game ODI series. West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on March 14 (Sunday). Kieron Pollard-led West Indies have already clinched the series after winning the first two matches and will look to complete a clean sweep while Sri Lanka will want to end their torrid run with a victory. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI should scroll down for all relevant information. WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021.

West Indies won the first match by eight wickets after chasing down a 233-run target. They also chased down 274 in the second game to seal a series win by five wickets. Windies openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis have been the stars for the home side in their series win with both hitting a century each in the opening two matches. Among the bowlers, Jason Mohammed and Alzarri Joseph have impressed.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on March 14 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to live telecast the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live on TV as there are no broadcasters available in the country for Sri Lanka's tour of West Indies 2021.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can get the live score updates of WI vs SL 3rd ODI match 2021 on FanCode App. Fans will, however, have to pay a nominal fee for this. The details of the same will be available on the app.

Squads

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Jason Mohammed, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh, Kevin Sinclair.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Suranga Lakmal, Niroshan Dickwella, Akila Dananjaya, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

