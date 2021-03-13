West Indies have a clean sweep in mind as they take on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the series. The encounter takes place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Sunday (March 14). Kieron Pollard’s men registered comprehensive victories in the first two games and must be cloud nine. On the other hand, the visitors, having already lost the series 0-2, have nothing but pride to play for. However, they must fight to avoid a clean sweep. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for WI vs SL clash. Kraigg Brathwaite Replaces Jason Holder As West Indies Test Captain.

Caribbean openers Evin Lewis and Shai Hope have been truly magnificent in this series, and once again, the onus will be on them to give a solid start. At the same time, Jason Mohammed and Alzarri Joseph have impressed with the ball. On the other hand, Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka has two scores of fifties this series, while Dinesh Chandimal has also impressed with the bat. However, their bowlers still need to do a better job. As the 2nd ODI takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with three of them. Shai Hope (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI) and Dinesh Chandimal (SL) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keepers in your fantasy team.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and a maximum of six batsmen. Evin Lewis (WI), Kieron Pollard (WI), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) and Danushka Gunathilaka (SL) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) should ideally be selected as the only all-rounder for your Dream11 team.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Akila Dananjaya (SL), Alzarri Joseph (WI) and Akeal Hosein (SL) are the three bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for WI vs SL 3rd ODI 2021.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shai Hope (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Dinesh Chandimal (SL), Evin Lewis (WI), Kieron Pollard (WI), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Danushka Gunathilaka (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Akila Dananjaya (SL), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Akeal Hosein (WI)

Shai Hope (WI) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Danushka Gunathilaka (SL) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

