West Indies Women National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The West Indies Women and Sri Lanka Women are set to face off in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada. With the opening match of the three-game series abandoned due to rain, both sides will be eager to secure a victory and take a crucial lead in the T20I leg of the 2026 white-ball tour. Australia Women Complete Whitewash Against India Women; Alyssa Healy, Alana King Shine As Hosts Win IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI By 185 Runs.

Where To Watch WI-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I 2026?

In the Caribbean, the match will be broadcast live on Disney+. Viewers in India can access the live stream via the FanCode application and website. For audiences in Sri Lanka and other global territories, free live streaming of the fixture will be provided on the official Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Date Sunday, 1 March 2026 Time 10:30 PM IST / 5:00 PM GMT / 1:00 PM Local Venue National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada Series Status Tied 0-0 Live Streaming (India) FanCode Free Live Streaming (Global) Windies Cricket YouTube

West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Preview

The first T20I on Saturday ended in a no-result after inclement weather halted proceedings. Before the rain arrived, the West Indies struggled with the bat, being bowled out for just 49 in 13.3 overs. Sri Lanka were 7 for no loss in 2.5 overs when the match was officially called off. Proud Mitchell Starc Claps and Smiles As Wife Alyssa Healy Scores Memorable Hundred In Final ODI During IND-W vs AUS-W Match (Watch Video)

Today's fixture offers a fresh start for both teams. The hosts, led by captain Hayley Matthews and the powerful Deandra Dottin, will look to deliver a much-improved batting performance to capitalise on their home advantage.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, captained by Chamari Athapaththu, will aim to replicate their disciplined bowling effort and carry forward the momentum from their recent 2-1 victory in the preceding One Day International (ODI) series.

