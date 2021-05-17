India and New Zealand are aiming to be the first-ever World Test Champion as the two sides face each other in WTC 2021 Final at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. The summit clash has been hampered by rain with the game entering the reserve day (June 23), the first instance a five-day game has extended to a sixth day since the turn of the century. Both sides are looking for a win but with just 98 overs to be played on the reserve day, 18 wickets in hand and sunny conditions, a definitive result looks highly unlikely. So here is the scenario if WTC Final ends in a draw. India vs New Zealand, ICC WTC Final Reserve Day Live Updates.

The WTC concept was introduced to add interest to the bilateral Test series. Teams play different series under WTC and eventually, the top two sides qualify for the final. Just like we have World Cup for ODIs and T20Is, the WTC is equivalent to these mega-events.

Interestingly the 50-over World Cup in 2019 saw England emerge victorious on boundary count after the Super Over ended in a tie. So, is there going to be a winner in case the India vs New Zealand WTC final ends in a draw? And what happens if it is washed out? India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Reserve Day Live Streaming Online.

What Happens if WTC Final Ends in a Draw?

If the WTC final between India and New Zealand ends in a draw we will have joint winners. In case, if time is lost due to rains, which is often the case with the England weather, there is a reserve day in place. So the play-time lost due to bad weather can be compensated on reserve day. Despite that, if there is no result at end of Day 6, the trophy will be shared and we won’t have any tie-breaker.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2021 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).