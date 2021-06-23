India and New Zealand look to become the first-ever World Test Champion as they lock horns on the final day of the World Test Championship Final. Then reserve day of IND vs NZ, WTC Final 2021 is being played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton on June 23, 2021 (Wednesday). Despite rain interrupting the previous days, a full day of play can be expected today. Meanwhile, we bring you IND vs NZ, WTC Final 2021 live score updates along with the commentary. Southampton Weather Today, IND vs NZ ICC WTC Final: Hourly Rain Forecast & Weather Update for Reserve Day.

Day 4 of the clash was abandoned due to rain but we got some action on the fifth day as both sides played with the intent of wanting a result. New Zealand suffered a batting collapse but a crucial knock from skipper Kane Williamson and important contributions from Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee saw the Kiwis take the lead. India vs New Zealand ICC WTC Final Day 5 Stat Highlights.

WTC Final Live Score

In response, India made a decent start but were pegged back quickly as the Black Caps bowling attack dismissed both the openers. However, Virat Kohli’s men managed to take the lead before the end of the day’s play and will enter into the reserve day being 32 runs ahead on the scorecard.

With the WTC Final entering into the final day, it looks highly unlikely that the game will end with a definitive outcome. But given the conditions and falling of the wickets, nothing can be ruled out yet. However, if there isn’t a winner by the end of the day, the trophy will be shared between the sides.