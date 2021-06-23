OUT! Another wicket goes down. Kyle Jamieson strikes again. He has another big wicket against his name as Cheteshwar Pujara edges it to first slip. India four down now, effectively with just 40 on board. C Pujara c Ross Taylor b Jamieson 15(80)
OUT! BIG wicket this for New Zealand. Kyle Jamieson removes Indian captain Virat Kohli. The right-handed batsman edges it to the wicket-keeper. New Zealand were searching for a wicket and have got one.
Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have started the proceedings for India on the final day of the World Test Championship. Both the Indian batters will be looking to add to the score as quickly as possible.
Weather Update! The playing conditions are better than yesterday as the sun is out in Southampton. Uninterrupted play can be expected on the final day of the WTC Final as India and New Zealand aim to be the first-ever World Test champion. You can check hour-by-hour weather updates in Southampton here.
We are clear for the FINAL Day! 🌞
This has been the best weather so far I've been here.
Final assignment for Weatherman DK ✅#WTCFinal #WTC21final pic.twitter.com/PUUEM7rb69— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 23, 2021
Welcome to the live commentary updates of the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. This is the first time since 1990 that a Test match has been played for 6 days and both sides will be aiming to get a result.
India and New Zealand look to become the first-ever World Test Champion as they lock horns on the final day of the World Test Championship Final. Then reserve day of IND vs NZ, WTC Final 2021 is being played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton on June 23, 2021 (Wednesday). Despite rain interrupting the previous days, a full day of play can be expected today. Meanwhile, we bring you IND vs NZ, WTC Final 2021 live score updates along with the commentary. Southampton Weather Today, IND vs NZ ICC WTC Final: Hourly Rain Forecast & Weather Update for Reserve Day.
Day 4 of the clash was abandoned due to rain but we got some action on the fifth day as both sides played with the intent of wanting a result. New Zealand suffered a batting collapse but a crucial knock from skipper Kane Williamson and important contributions from Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee saw the Kiwis take the lead. India vs New Zealand ICC WTC Final Day 5 Stat Highlights.
WTC Final Live Score
In response, India made a decent start but were pegged back quickly as the Black Caps bowling attack dismissed both the openers. However, Virat Kohli’s men managed to take the lead before the end of the day’s play and will enter into the reserve day being 32 runs ahead on the scorecard.
With the WTC Final entering into the final day, it looks highly unlikely that the game will end with a definitive outcome. But given the conditions and falling of the wickets, nothing can be ruled out yet. However, if there isn’t a winner by the end of the day, the trophy will be shared between the sides.