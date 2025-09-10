The India national cricket team will take on arch-rivals the Pakistan national cricket team in the Group A match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 14. The much-awaited contest between India and Pakistan will be hosted at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match, Dubai businessman Anis Sajan has purchased over 700 Asia Cup 2025 tickets and distributed them to his employees for free. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets Remain Unsold: Absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam Affecting Ticket Sales?

Anis Sajan, who is the vice-chairman of Danube Group, told the local media that they have reserved 100 tickets for the Indo-Pak clash in the showpiece tournament. “We have set aside 100 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan group-stage match. In addition, we have 100 tickets reserved for the Super 4 stage (assuming an India-Pakistan clash on the 21st), and another 100 tickets for the finals,” said Anis Sajan.

The vice-chairman of Danube Group added that he purchased Asia Cup 2025 tickets so his employees can experience live cricket action in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). “Cricket matches of this scale are rare in the UAE, and when such moments come, I want to ensure that those who work tirelessly behind the scenes also get to be part of the joy and celebration. It’s about recognition, morale, and creating lasting memories for them,” Anis Sajan added.

The Asia Cup 2025 tournament began on September 9, with Afghanistan defeating Hong Kong by 94 runs in their Group B match. Team India will begin their group stage against the UAE on September 10. The group A match between India and the UAE will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy IND vs PAK T20I Cricket Match Tickets Online.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will play their opening Group A match against Oman on September 12. For those unversed, eight nations - India, Pakistan, UAE, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Oman, and Sri Lanka are featuring in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup is being held in the T20I format.

