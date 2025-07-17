The three Test matches of the ongoing five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy have been played between the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team, and the thrilling series stands 2-1 in favour of the Three Lions. Ben Stokes and Co. secured victories in Leeds, followed by a close win at iconic Lord's. Shubman Gill and his troops registered a historic win in the second Test at Edgbaston. The action now shifts to Manchester, where the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 is being hosted. The Anderson-Tendulkar trophy is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. India’s Test Record at Manchester: Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, a Look at How India National Cricket Team Has Performed at Old Trafford in Longest Format.

This is the must-win game for the Asian Giants, as a loss in the fourth Test will cost them the five-match Test series against the Three Lions. Team India needs to fix certain areas in order to have a positive result in Manchester. For England, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to an injury. In place of him, Liam Dawson has been included for the fourth Test. Gus Atkinson, who missed the third Test, is expected to play in Manchester. Ahead of the India vs England 4th Test at Manchester, fans are eager to know the weather forecast throughout the Test match can be read below.

IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, Manchester Weather Forecast

The fourth Test between India and England will be held at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, starting on July 23. In worrying news for the fans, rain is expected on the first two days, which could see stop-start play during the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. The third and fourth days of the Manchester Test are expected to be clear. The fifth day of the fourth Test between India and England might again see overcast conditions and light rain. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Preview: India Faces Monumental Old Trafford Challenge Ahead of Crucial Fourth Match Against England.

Emirates Old Trafford Pitch Report

Usually, the Old Trafford pitch in Manchester is considered to be a good wicket for batting and bowling. There is a uniform bounce, and batters can play their shots on merit. However, seamers may get swing, and due to high bounce, they can trouble the batters. As the match progresses, the Manchester track breaks up and spinners come into play.

