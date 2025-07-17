The India vs England 2025 Test series has turned out to be a fascinating one already, with three sensational Test matches taking place between the two teams. England have a 2-1 lead in the IND vs ENG five-match Test series, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, after winning a thriller at the Lord's Cricket Ground by 22 runs on July 14. And Shubman Gill and his team will be desperate to bounce back and score another victory over England to level the series. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford and in this article, we shall take a look at India National Cricket Team's record at Manchester. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Preview: India Faces Monumental Old Trafford Challenge Ahead of Crucial Fourth Match Against England.

India endured a heartbreaking 22-run defeat at the Lord's Cricket Ground, a match where many would have backed Shubman Gill and co to come out on top. Chasing 193 to win, India suffered a collapse from being at 58/4 to being reduced to 112/8 before being bowled out for 170 runs. However, the highlight of India's performance in the IND vs ENG Lord's Test, especially in the fourth innings, was Ravindra Jadeja's steely determination. The all-rounder ensured that India did not give up easily and showed a lot of resistance while batting with the tail. Despite his fight eventually going in vain, India would take a lot of confidence from Ravindra Jadeja's performance, especially with the bat, going into the remainder of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series.

India's Test Record at Manchester

Year Result Margin 1936 Draw 1946 Draw 1952 Defeat Innings and 207 runs 1959 Defeat 171 runs 1971 Draw 1974 Defeat 113 runs 1982 Draw 1990 Draw 2014 Defeat Innings and 54 runs

As per the numbers above, India's Test record at Manchester isn't something that would inspire confidence, especially with the team needing to bounce back from a defeat. India have played a total of nine Tests against England at the venue without tasting success even once. Out of the nine Tests, there have been four defeats, while five matches have finished in draws. India's first Test at Manchester was in 1936 under the captaincy of the Maharajah of Vizianagram, which had finished in a draw. The last Test match India played at Old Trafford in Manchester was in 2014 when the team, led by MS Dhoni, had succumbed to a heavy defeat of an innings and 54 runs.

India did not play a Test match at Manchester on its last two tours of England, in 2018 and 2021-22, respectively. India would need to do something that they have not done before--beat England at Manchester, to square the series 2-2. If India lose the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Manchester, Shubman Gill and co would go down 1-3 in the series, which is a point of no return. A draw in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester on the other hand, will leave India needing to win the fifth Test, which will be played at The Oval in London.

