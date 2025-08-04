London [UK], August 4 (ANI): Legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli has hailed Team India for their six-run win against England in a thriller at The Oval, which levelled the series 2-2.

He gave a special shoutout to pacer Mohammed Siraj, saying he puts everything on the line for the team.

Siraj sealed his status as one of India's premier bowlers in overseas conditions, bowling an inspirational spell in tandem with Prasidh Krishna, which saw England collapse from 317/4 to 367 all out.

"Great win by team india. Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh has given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him @mdsirajofficial @prasidh43," Virat said in a post on X.

https://x.com/imVkohli/status/1952359298870202416

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah said the Test match at The Oval was "pure cricket magic".

"What the world witnessed today was pure Test cricket magic. The Oval delivered one of the most gripping contests in the history of the sport. Salute to both @BCCI (India) and @englandcricket for this masterpiece," Shah said.

https://x.com/JayShah/status/1952361875917647899

Former World Cup winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also hailed Team India for "delivering one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent Test cricket".

"This is what self-belief looks like The boys have delivered one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent Test cricket, fighting back with a historic win at The Oval. @mdsirajofficial rose to the occasion with a brilliant five-wicket haul. #prasidhkrishna held his nerve at the most critical moments. #AkashDeep displayed composure far beyond his experience. And together, they defended 35 runs with four wickets left on a pitch offering very little. Special mention for @ShubmanGill who led from the front and also proved his mettle as player of the series in his first as captain! This is a victory built on resilience, trust and the hunger to finish strong! The boys retain the trophy, but more importantly, they walk away with the respect of the cricketing world Congratulations to the entire team and coach @GautamGambhir! #INDvsENG2025 @BCCI."

https://x.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1952364449471279462

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar also hailed the team for their performances without Virat, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, pointing out that "no individual is indispensable".

"Series drawn with 2 wins that didn't feature Rohit, Virat, Shami & yes BUMRAH too! Great win for Indian cricket & great LESSON for Indian cricket. No individual is indispensable. Well done team India!".

https://x.com/sanjaymanjrekar/status/1952365784686309643 "What a series, Team India! Pure dominance, thrilling cricket, and unforgettable moments! Keep shining, boys! @BCCI #ENGvIND," former Indian middle-order batter VVS Laxman posted.

https://x.com/VVSLaxman281/status/1952369713507655932

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag termed is a remarkable win. "Outstanding effort from the boys for the fight shown and a great test series beautifully fought and truly shows Test Cricket is Best cricket."

https://x.com/virendersehwag/status/1952360382955430231

After England opted to bowl first, they reduced India to 153/6. A 58-run partnership between Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) was the most meaningful part of the inning as India was bundled out for 224 runs. Apart from Gus Atkinson's five-wicket haul, Josh Tongue (3/57) was also good.

In the second innings, four-fers from Siraj (4/86) and Prasidh Krishna (4/62) reduced England to 247, despite a 92-run opening stand between Zak Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a fifty by Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six). They led by 23 runs.

In India's second innings, key contributions came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (118 in 164 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes), Akash Deep (66 in 94 balls, with 12 fours), Ravindra Jadeja (53 in 77 balls, with five fours) and Washington Sundar (53 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes). Sundar stitched a very crucial 10th wicket stand with Krishna, with the latter scoring nothing out of it and Sundar doing all the hitting. They all took India to 396 runs, giving them a 373-run lead and setting a target of 374 runs for England to win the series.

India started well, reducing England to 106/3. However, fine centuries from Harry Brook (111 in 98 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes) and Joe Root (105 in 152 balls, with 12 fours) troubled India with a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket. At one point, England was 317/4 on day four. However, a late surge by Siraj (5/104) and Krishna (4/126) shifted the pressure to England, and they were left six runs short, bundled out for 367 runs.

The series is drawn 2-2, reflecting the true nature of how well-fought the series was. The Shubman Gill era has started with immense promise and fight, giving signs of a bright future. (ANI)

