Where To Watch India A ODI Tri-Series 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has outlined a robust developmental pathway for its white-ball talents, culminating in the highly anticipated India A Tri-Nation Series 2026. This limited-overs tournament, often referred to as the 'Talent TV Cup (Team 'A' ODI Tri-Series)', is set to be a crucial platform for emerging cricketers to stake their claim for senior national team spots. Taking place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from June 9 to June 21, the series features competitive 'A' squads from India, Afghanistan, and the host nation, Sri Lanka. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Arrives in Dambulla With India A Ahead ODI Tri-Series 2026 in Sri Lanka (Watch Video).

All seven matches of the series, including the final, will be played at the picturesque Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Each team will face the other twice in a double round-robin group stage, with the top two sides advancing to the high-stakes final on June 21. All matches are scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST, providing a perfect morning cricket spectacle for Indian fans.

Where to Watch in India

Cricket fans across India will have comprehensive coverage of the India A Tri-Nation Series 2026. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has secured the exclusive television and digital streaming rights for the event.

Television Broadcast:

Matches will be televised live across the Sony Sports Network channels. Viewers can enjoy the action in multiple regional languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Live Streaming:

For those preferring to stream the games, all matches will be available live on the SonyLIV app and website. A subscription to SonyLIV will be required to access the live digital broadcast. 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reunites with 'Classmates' (See Pics).

India A Squad and Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) June 9, 2026 India A vs Sri Lanka A Dambulla 10:00 AM June 11, 2026 India A vs Afghanistan A Dambulla 10:00 AM June 13, 2026 Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A Dambulla 10:00 AM June 15, 2026 India A vs Sri Lanka A Dambulla 10:00 AM June 17, 2026 India A vs Afghanistan A Dambulla 10:00 AM June 19, 2026 Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A Dambulla 10:00 AM June 21, 2026 Tri Nation Final Dambulla 10:00 AM

India A will be led by dynamic left-hander Tilak Varma, with seasoned international player Ruturaj Gaikwad serving as his vice-captain. The squad is a blend of explosive hitting and tactical variation, featuring talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, and Suryansh Shedge, who have impressed in domestic and franchise cricket.

This series promises thrilling cricket action as these future stars battle it out for supremacy and a chance to shine on a bigger stage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).