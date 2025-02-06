Young Harshit Rana made his One-Day International (ODI) debut in the ongoing IND vs ENG ODI series 2025. The 23-year-old pace bowler set the stage on fire when he picked up three wickets in his debut game. The performance in the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 got more impressive because he made a brilliant comeback in his debut game itself, after getting smacked for 26 runs in his third over. The bowler silenced the England national cricket team after picking the big wickets of Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Liam Livingstone. Rana rocked in his T20I debut as well. In the recently concluded IND vs ENG T20I Series 2025, Rana just played one game and went to pick three big wickets after leaking just 33 runs. Harshit Rana Creates History To Become First Indian Bowler To Claim Three Plus Wickets on Debut Innings Across Formats, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025

Harshit Rana came to the limelight during IPL 2024. He was an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders title-winning side. The Delhi cricket team right-arm pacer has featured in three Indian Premier League seasons, all for KKR. The Kolkata-based franchise picked him ahead of IPL 2022, but he only became a regular in the team last year. He made his international debut in Test cricket, in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team India's new coach Gautam Gambhir was the mentor of his KKR last year, and he was backed heavily, even after his controversial ban after the flying-kiss celebration. Harshit Rana Attains Unwanted Record, Bowls Most Expensive Over By A Debutant For India In 50-Overs Format During IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025

Which Team Harshit Rana is Part of in IPL 2025?

Harshit Rana remains a part of Kolkata Knight Riders. The bowler will play for KKR in IPL 2025, as he was secured for a bargained fee of 4 crores INR. KKR could pull him for such a low figure because back then the player was uncapped.

Harshit Rana gave a magical performance in IPL 2024, bowling just 11 innings and picking 19 wickets, that too at an average of just 20.15. He would have played more games if not serving a suspension.

