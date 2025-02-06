Debutant Harshit Rana attained an unwanted record on his maiden ODI outing for India in IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025, to bowl the most expensive over on debut in a One-Day International for Indian national cricket team. Rana got hammered for 26 runs in his third over, where England opener Philip Salt hit three sixes, and two hours off the right-arm pacer. Rana also became the fifth most expensive bowler for India to concede the highest runs in an over in an ODI. Shreyas Iyer's Great Fielding Skills and Yashasvi Jaiswal's Stunning Catch Steal Show in IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025, Helps Host Dismiss Philip Salt and Ben Duckett (Watch Video).

Harshit Rana Attains Unwanted Record

Harshit Rana concedes 26 runs in an over—the most expensive over by an Indian debutant in ODIs. 🔥pic.twitter.com/uA8lE9AmC4 — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) February 6, 2025

