England’s rising all-rounder Jacob Bethell enters the 2026 season with significant momentum. Despite a hamstring injury that briefly sidelined him during the 2025 Champions Trophy, he returned to action with remarkable consistency. In early February 2026, he registered his career-best T20I figures of 4/11 during England's series whitewash against Sri Lanka, further proving his value as a genuine dual-threat player in subcontinental conditions. Which Team Will Auqib Nabi Play for in IPL 2026?.

Bethell made an immediate impact in his ICC tournament debut during the ENG vs NEP T20 World Cup 2026 match, anchoring the middle order in England's opener against Nepal. The young batter scored 55 off 35, ensuring England's innings was stabilised after a little collapse.

Which Team Will Jacob Bethell Play for in IPL 2026?

Bethell is confirmed to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Following an impressive debut stint in 2025, where the 22-year-old showcased his explosive potential, the franchise has opted to retain his services as part of their core overseas contingent. Bethell, who was originally signed for ₹2.60 crore during the 2025 mega auction, has rapidly become a fan favourite at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium due to his aggressive left-handed batting and handy slow left-arm orthodox spin.

Bethell’s rise has been meteoric since his standout performances in the 2022 U-19 World Cup. His transition to the senior side was solidified during the 2025 season, where he excelled across formats, including a breakthrough Test century against South Africa.

