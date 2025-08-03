Ahead of the five-match Test series between the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team, a new trophy was unveiled for future Test matches. England and India greats James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar have been honoured with a newly named trophy—the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy—which will be contested in future Test series between both nations. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is a joint initiative by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Most Runs in a Test Series by a Captain: From Sir Don Bradman to Shubman Gill, Take a Look at Elite List.

The Anderson-Tendulkar trophy replaced the previous trophies awarded in the bilateral series, the Pataudi Trophy in England and the Anthony De Mello Trophy in India. However, the historic Pataudi Trophy and the legacy of the Pataudi Family will continue through a newly instituted accolade—the Pataudi Medal—which will now be awarded to the winning skipper of the India-England Test series.

In the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar 2025 trophy, the England cricket team are leading the five-match Test series 2-1. The fifth Test is being played at The Oval, and a question has popped up among the fans: who will take the new trophy if the series is levelled 2-2? For those unversed, the Indian cricket team won the previous Test series (Anthony de Mello Trophy) by a 4-1 margin at home.

Who Will Get Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 if the Five-Match Test Series Is Levelled 2–2?

If the five-match Test series between the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team is levelled 2-2, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 will be shared between the two teams. Most Runs in a Test Series by an India Captain: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli, Check List.

India and England Will Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, if the Series is 2-2

In the event of 2-2, told the two teams will share the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy (a new trophy, which has replaced the now retired Pataudi and AdM trophies) — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) August 3, 2025

In the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, India Test captain Shubman Gill had a superb run with the bat. The star batter was the leading run-getter of the five-match Test series in England. Gill amassed 754 runs in 10 innings with a superb average of 75.40. The right-handed batter smashed four centuries with a highest score of 269, which came during the second Test in Edgbaston.

